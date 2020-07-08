The Ministry of Works and Housing, says the announced repairs on the third mainland bridge are necessary so as to avert a collapse of the bridge. According to the Ministry, there is no going back in the proposed plan to shut the third mainland bridge for a period of six months beginning from July 24.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, July 8, the Controller of Works, Federal Ministry of Works, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, said the bridge was last rehabilitated in 2012 and that it is important repairs are carried out now to avert a collapse of the ever-busy bridge.

His words ;

“We don’t want the bridge to collapse. We want to replace worn out components and joints. The bridge will be partially closed and there will be diversion of traffic from midnight to 1pm every morning for movement from Oworonsoki to Lagos Island only on the Lagos Island bound lane while from 1pm to midnight, it will be Lagos Island to Oworonsoki traffic only on the Lagos Island bound lane.

This will be in place for three months for the repairs of the Oworonsoki bound lane.”

“Motorists are advised to also ply the alternative routes of Carter Bridge through Iddo to Oyingbo to join Adekunle ramp inward Oworonsoki, or from Ijora through Western Avenue to Ikorodu Road.”

In total, the repairs on the bridge is expected to run for six months.

-NAN