A viral video going around on social media has captured the moment a fallen fuel tanker exploded while people were scooping fuel from it. The incident was reported to have occurred in Northern Colombia on Monday, July 6.
According to reports, at least 7 people were killed while over 50 persons were left injured. The loaded tanker truck was conveying gasoline to a yet to be disclosed destination and crashed on its way.
And while residents trooped to where the tanker fell and was busy scooping spilled fuel, it exploded and went up in flames.
Watch the video below;
View this post on Instagram
Moment a fallen fuel tanker exploded while people were scooping fuel in Colombia. . At least seven people were killed and more than 50 injured on Monday, July 6, when a tanker truck carrying gasoline crashed and exploded in northern Colombia, while people were scooping fuel.
HOT NOW
- Actors Guild of Nigeria visits Regina Daniels, named her baby “Nollywood Baby of the year”
- 3 other popular Nigerian Celebrities asides Hushpuppi that have been arrested and charged abroad (See their photos)
- Family of makeup artist Deborah Tushima who slumped and died during her birthday party explain what happened to her
Discussion about this post