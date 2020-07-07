A viral video going around on social media has captured the moment a fallen fuel tanker exploded while people were scooping fuel from it. The incident was reported to have occurred in Northern Colombia on Monday, July 6.

According to reports, at least 7 people were killed while over 50 persons were left injured. The loaded tanker truck was conveying gasoline to a yet to be disclosed destination and crashed on its way.

And while residents trooped to where the tanker fell and was busy scooping spilled fuel, it exploded and went up in flames.

Watch the video below;

