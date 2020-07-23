Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has returned to social media with her seductive photos.

In a recent post via her Instagram page on Wednesday evening, the actress shared a sexy photo of herself.

Moyo could be seen perched on a bathtub in the photo while using her hands to hold a towel which she used to cover her modesty.

She captioned the photo ‘Your favorite troublemaker is back, if you zoom, spiritual slap yo’

The picture is the first personal photo she’s posted in two weeks after she went on a ‘social media break’.

