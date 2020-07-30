The viral video of a boy pleading with his mom not to bear him has got a deal with Combat Domestic Violence and Abuse Foundation.

This was made public by the foundation which shared on Facebook

Calm Down!

We, the president, (Chief Dozie Kaidi Obiaku), members and trustees of the Combat Domestic Violence and Abuse Foundation would like to enjoin the general public to help us get to the boy in the viral video. We would love to make him an ambassador. Every violence in the world could be avoided if we learnt to clam down. We have adopted ‘Calm down’ as a key mantra now and we would love to bring the boy in as one of us. Please help us find him. Thank you.



The Foundation later confirmed it has got through to the boy,

Behold Our Calm Down Ambassador I want to say thank you to all those who shared my request to meet the ‘Calm Down’ boy in the viral video. Mr. Ajala, got me thr telephone number of Mrs. Lawal and we have spoken. Our board of the Combat Domestic Violence and Abuse Foundation are in talks about how our ambassador will help us preach the need for restraint when we are angry. You will all the hearing from us soon. Thank you once again.

