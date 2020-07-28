A video that recently surfaced the internet has shown the moment a little boy went down on his knees to beg his mom after offending her.

The little boy was seen in the video crying and begging his mom to ‘calm down and rest a little’ before taking any action against him. After some minutes of begging to no avail, he went down on his knees and continued bargaining with his mother, in order to escape the punishment.

His mom stood her ground, insisting that she was going to flog him despite his excessive plea. However, the video didn’t reveal if he was later punished or pardoned.

Watch the video below;

