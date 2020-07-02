While other people have exciting plans for the year 2020, a disgruntled Nigerian man took to his Twitter handle to reveal one of his plans for 2020.

The young man identified as Brown, who seems to still be pained about what his ex-girlfriend did to him, has set out to take “revenge” on any girl that comes his way this year as he said he will make a lot of girls cry this year.

He also placed his target at 20 girls this year and so far he has managed to make 6 cry already. He says they must pay for what “Nkechi” did to him.

“I don make 6 girls cry this year, my target na 20.

All of una go pay for wetin Nkechi do me last year.” he tweeted.

