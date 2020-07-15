Yul Edochie has recently revealed how RMD, Ramsey Nouah, and Desmond Elliot helped him to stardom and not his father, the veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie.

The 38-year-old movie star made it clear that contrary to popular belief that Yul Edochie’s father, Pete Edochie pulled him up to stardom, but rather Ramsey Nouah and many others.

According to Yul, during his morning prayers, he went down memory lane to recall the days of his little beginning in his acting career. The father of four took to his social media page, to list the names of the people in his industry who helped to shape his acting career. He said he has great respect for these men.