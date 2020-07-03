Ex- BBNaija housemate, Thelma has announced that her future husband will have to pay double her bride price because of her virginity.
She revealed this on her Twitter page using a metaphor. She likened her self to a new and undriven car. She insisted she is a “Tear Rubber” car that is yet to be ridden.
She wrote,
Hubby will have to pay my bride price x2… cos if I was a car, I haven’t been driven ☹️💕💕
Tear rubber.
#fearlessthelma #thelmabbn
Some time ago, the ex-housemate boasted of being a multi-millionaire warning her trolls to find something better doing if their daily bank transfer limit is less than 2 million naira.
