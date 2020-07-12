Nollywood actress and producer, Toyin Abraham in a recent statement revealed that her husband and actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi fainted after they had their son, Ire.

Toyin made this known in a chat with Vanguard Allure, the actress whose son will be turning one in a few weeks time said “I actually recorded everything because I had a caesarean section. I was given an injection that numbed my back. I know I was having an operation but didn’t feel it, I was just talking. I remembered the moment they brought my baby out, my husband saw him and fainted. It was a sweet experience. It wasn’t easy but we thank God.”

She added “Motherhood has really changed a lot about me. Even before I had my baby, my husband had already changed me. Motherhood is like icing on the cake. It has really changed my mentality, my thinking; in fact it has changed everything about me. Now I know I am living for someone. I am living for something.”

Read the full interview on Vanguard Allure.

