Yoruba actress and bleaching cream expert, Bimbo Afolayan has taken to her Instagram handle to ask her husband, Okiki Afolayan to pay another bride price for her parents.

Bimbo in her statement disclosed her beauty is too much, so her husband Okiki needs to pay her bride price the second time.

She wrote,

“My husband needs to pay another bride price.. Lots of my clients keep saying I love this skintone on you! Don’t change it”

Recall that on Saturday, 6th Oct 2018, the love birds got married in Lagos after dating for 4 years.

