Nigerian record label owner, Ubi Franklin has penned down a lovely message to his son, Jayden as he celebrates his birthday today, July 17. Jayden clocked 4 years today and his father celebrated him massively on social media as he shared photos of himself and the handsome boy. The proud father Ubi Franklin, revealed his son, Jayden makes his life complete.

He wrote;

“My life is completed just because of you. May you have a stunning day. Have a beautiful day son.”

See photos below;

