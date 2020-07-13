One Naval officer has posted a video where he narrates his ordeal in the hands of his boss. He explained how he is being maltreated by the higher-ranked officer he was assigned to.

The outcry was from Naval officer Haruna Goshit in Jos, the plateau state capital. He complained over how he is being maltreated by his superior, Rear admiral I.O Mohammed.

Haruna who was assigned as an orderly to one rear Admiral I.O Mohammed narrated his terrible ordeal in the hands of his superior, some of the things he mentioned include sweeping his house, taking his kids to night clubs, and even paying for goods from his own account many times.

Watch the video below:

