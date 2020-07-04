A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment a suspected coronavirus patient wrestled NCDC Officials who were trying to evacuate him to an Isolation center.

In the video the man can be heard screaming and cursing in Pidgin ;

Make una leave me oh! I tell una say i no dey go anywhere, I no dey go anywhere, na Ogun go kill una

See video below ;

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 454 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,564.

The centre disclosed this on Friday night via its verified Twitter handle.

“454 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-87 Edo-63 FCT-60 Ondo-41 Benue-32 Abia-31 Ogun-29 Oyo-19 Kaduna-17 Delta-16 Enugu-15 Borno-14 Plateau-9 Nasarawa-8 Kano-5 Bauchi-4 Gombe-2 Katsina-1 Kogi-1.”

