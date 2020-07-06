Nigerian controversial artiste, Naira Marley seems to be feeling great lately.

The soapy crooner in a latest statement disclosed he wants to start a non-profitable charity, where people can just come to eat at anytime and also get help when they need it.

Naira Marley made this known via his Twitter handle as he called for advice from his followers on how to go about it.

He wrote, “I wanna open a non-profitable charity kinda thing where people can just come to eat at anytime and also help them for any other things they need help with Where do we start from guys? Help with ideas.. do we open 5spots on the mainland or what?”

