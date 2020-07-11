Nigerian controversial artiste, Naira Marley happens to be one of the few artistes in the country, who will respond to any ill statement made against their persons.

Recently a Twitter user identified OSquareVJ took to his handle to tagged Naira Marley as the true son of lucifer over his “As E Dey Go” video.

The Twitter user, wrote that Naira Marley will lead the future generation astray and must be thrown out.

However, in a response to this, the singer simply asked the Twitter user if he was a rapist. He wrote: “Are you a rapist”

In another report, despite the controversies that surround Naira Marley, he seems to be doing well for himself as he recently acquired his 5th his house in Lagos.

