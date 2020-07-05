Popular political critic and writer, Reno Omokri in his nugget on Sunday has issued an advice to young unmarried men.

Reno Omokri in his statement advised them never to go into debt to give a girl’s family the wedding they want.

He said, “Dear single men, Never go into debt to give a girl’s family the wedding they want. If that is the price for marrying their daughter, then she’s not the right girl for you. A poor family, with a rich taste, is the surest sign of troublesome in-laws.”

Reno Omokri added that if the girl’s family wants a millionaire society wedding, and they are poor, they are gold diggers, he claimed.

“Dear men, If the girl’s family wants a millionaire society wedding, and they are poor, you are dealing with a gold digging clan. They are many. You are one. If you go ahead with that marriage, you are attempting to break a coconut with your head!” He said.

