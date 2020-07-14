Political critic and author, Reno Omokri in a recent statement via his social media handle has advised his followers not to look down on others because they think they are holier than them.

Reno Omokri stressed that all sin is sin as he cited an example of clicking ‘I have read and Understood’ without reading or understanding on Websites.

He wrote, “Never look down on others because you think you‘re holier than them. Other than sins against the Holy Spirit, all sin is equal. You dont sin? How many times have you clicked ‘I Have Read and Understood’ without reading or understanding on websites?”

“You dont believe Christ’s death washes sin away (Yet you believe bleach makes your dirty clothes clean). You dont believe Adam brought sin into this world (But you believe that diseases like #Ebola, etc, entered the world through one man’s blood).”

“You are a Christian, so you dont greet your neighbor who drinks beer. You look down on your colleague who has 2 wives. You disowned your brother who lives with a girlfriend. If all these people have love, they are each better than you in God’s Eye!” He added.

