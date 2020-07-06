Naira Marley kickstart new challenge on Twitter, set to gives out N100,000 weekly for feeding people

Seems “We rise by lifting others” is the new watchword for the Marian President, Naira Marley.

Since the release of his recent hit jam “As E Dey Go” giving out a lump sum of N100K has been an uncomplicated thing for him to do, as we can see how he gives out N100K to those people making a replica of his new dance “Wuge Dance” on social media.

To keep up with the same N100k energy, Naira kickstarts a new challenge on Twitter, asks people to make a short video saying their name and details, and also the word “I Feed My People” then stand a chance to win a whopping sum of N100K.

Well as we published this, some lucky people are already cashing out – No dull yourself sharply go and drop your entry.

