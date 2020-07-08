Shocking images appear to show a newborn holding his mum’s contraceptive device that failed to stop her from getting pregnant with him. The bouncing baby boy can apparently be seen clutching his mother’s yellow and black intrauterine device in his hand at Hai Phong International Hospital in the city of Hai Phong in northern Vietnam.

Obstetrician Tran Viet Phuong said the device had come out when the baby was born. The infant had it held firmly in his hands when the picture was taken, it is claimed. Dr Phuong told local media: “After delivery, I thought him holding the device was interesting, so I took a picture. “I never thought it would receive so much attention.”

The baby’s 34-year-old mother claims she had the coil inserted two years earlier but it did not work because she later discovered she was pregnant. Dr Phuong said the device may have been moved from its original position, becoming an ineffective form of contraception and allowing the mother to become pregnant.

How the Intrauterine Device (IUD) Works.

An IUD, also known as a coil or copper coil is a T-shaped plastic and copper device inserted into the womb, which releases copper to stop pregnancy.

The mother had previously had two other children, according to reports. The coil is supposed to stop sperm fertilising a woman’s eggs and can work by either releasing copper or hormones after being inserted into a woman’s uterus.

HOT NOW