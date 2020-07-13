The National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria has summoned a former Officer-in-Charge of the Anambra State Special Anti-Robbery Squad, James Nwafor, over the alleged disappearance of 28-year-old Chijioke Iloanya, who was allegedly arrested eight years ago.

Nigerians have testified of the heinous crimes perpetrated by the SARs Boss who claims no one can question him for his constant act of violating human rights.

PUNCH Metro had reported that Chijioke, who was 20-year-old at the time, was seeking admission to a university when he was carted away during the child dedication of one of his friends on November 29, 2012, in the Ajali area of the state.

His family members, who visited the Ajali Police Station in search of him, were informed that he had been transferred to the SARS headquarters.

Upon getting to the SARS office, Nwafor, who reportedly denied that his men arrested the victim, later claimed that Chijioke had been shot dead by the police.

Reacting to the matter, the NHRC, through its Twitter handle, stated that the officer had been invited to Abuja for questioning, adding that the commission would ensure that justice was served.

It tweeted, “The attention of @NhrcNigeria was brought to a painful report by a Twitter user, of the alleged torture and murder of her brother by CP James Nwafor who led the Awkuzu SARS division in Anambra State.

“Other Twitter users commented under the post, retelling their experiences or that of their family members. The issue was brought to the attention of @NHRCNigeria and we are working with other authorities to ensure this is not swept under the carpet.

