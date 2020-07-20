Another celebrated Nigerian cross dresser, James Brown has called out the organizers of the latest episode of the trending reality tv show, BBNaija 2020 accusing them of discrimination.

The young cross dresser, James who expressed his displeasure on his social media handle, lamented on how the organizers of the show discriminates against his people. James insisted, the organizers do not accept people of his kind. His post reads ;

“Big Brother does not accept people like us but we live on cheers 🥂”

It would be recalled that, January, the cross dresser made his intention of auditioning for Big Brother Naija season 5 known to reality star and actress, Venita Akpofure.

The duo went live on Instagram and Akpofure said she is going to give him all the support he needs and she prodded him to go for it.

However, going for audition doesn’t seem to have gone well for the cross dresser and albeit resulting in the post he made.

