A Nigerian doctor in an hospital in the UK has been struck off the country’s medical register for having sexual relations with two female patients.

According to a Medical Practitioners Tribunal, the Nigerian medical practitioner, Dr.Christopher Uzodike had collected the phone numbers of two female patients who had been to the A&E department of the hospital. Christopher works at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and was accused to have used the hospital records to trace the female patients and engage in sexual relationship with them. The said patients had visited the A&E departments in 2016.

The Tribunal also heard that Dr. Uzodike had sexual relations with the women.