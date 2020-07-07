A Nigerian man identified as Alex Oluwatobi has taken to his Twitter handle to recount his interview experience.

According to him, he disclosed that he went for an interview in 2015 and the recruiter asked him for the name of the Deputy Governor of Adamawa. Since he didn’t know the name he asked for his CV and cover letter in return.

He wrote, “I was at an interview in 2015, and the recruiter asked “who is the Deputy Governor of Adamawa state” I froze for few seconds, smiled and asked him to please pass me my CV & cover letter. I spent 500naira printing those documents, it will be useful for another interview.”

“He was like “but you just finished NYSC”, in my mind, I was like “Broooo, did I tell you I served in Adamawa, abddrnllyini?” I just stood up, dusted my documents folder didn’t look back,” he added.

I was at an interview in 2015, and the recruiter asked "who is the Deputy Governor of Adamawa state" I froze for few seconds, smiled and asked him to please pass me my CV & cover letter. I spent 500naira printing those documents, it will be useful for another interview. — Alex Oluwatobi (@alexlobaloba) July 6, 2020

Following his statement, Nigerians took to his comment section to recount their funny interviews.

HOT NOW