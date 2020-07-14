A Nigerian UK-based lady identified as nurse MJ has taken to social media to express her surprise after she found the popular Lagos bus called danfo in England.

The lady shared a video of the bus online and one would easily have taken it for the popular yellow Lagos bus except that it had a different plate number.

The bus was parked outside a building alongside other cars in the parking lot.

Nurse MJ in her tweet disclosed she is surprise to see the bus because she thought the bus is only made for Lagos.

According to her, she wants to know what it is doing in England.

I thought this bus was custom made for LAGOS! What’s it doing in ENGLAND 😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/3EuQANK1XN — Babygirl Nurse 🌈🌈 (@proudnursemj) July 12, 2020

