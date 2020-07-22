Nigerians have bashed the Nigerian music legend, 2face Idibia’s baby mama, Sunmbo Adeoye for daring to advise women to stop being concubines despite having two kids for 2face and still being the wife of Pastor David Adeoye.

She had revealed in her recent posts that there are honorable men willing to get married to women who waste their time being someone’s concubine.

She posted:

“Don’t choose to be on the list of concubines when there are honorable men who can put you on the list as an honorable wife. “ She added: “God is not an author of confusion. He won’t give you another woman’s husband. Don’t choose to be on the list of concubines when there are honorable men who can put you on the list as an honorable wife.”

She seems to have stepped on a lot of Nigerians’ toes as they did not take the statement she made lightly.

Below are some reactions bashing her for the advice with most recalling her affair with 2face

One wrote: “Awon nonsense emergency Pastor Mrs/inspiration speakers. Pack your preaching go one side abeg. Everybody will make their own mistakes in life and learn or not learn from it. You lived with a man you were not married to and got not 1 but 2 kids from there, showing you didn’t learn from your 1st mistake. You are suddenly a saint now because you are s pastor’s wife. Face your life and let others do what suits them. Everyone’s struggle is different”. Another wrote: “Woman better enter house and face ya hubby and new born. When you were sleeping with him and having kids outside wedlock despite Tuface being engaged to Annie; you did not know”. One asked: “Was she married to 2face when she was opening her thighs n removing the strings for him? Let them talk from experience too”. Another comment: “Hypocrite! When you’ve got two children like a concubine out of wedlock, then got lucky to have a husband. You’re now trying to advice women on the things you did in the past. Not all women would end up been married. Every woman has the right to live her life the way it pleases her”. Another wrote: “Madam pack one side. You too a motivational speaker because you are fortunate to get that pastor else you would’ve continued to produce for 2baba. Nothing wey fainting no go see for Pondei hand”

HOT NOW