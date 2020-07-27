The popular and charismatic OAP and presenter have been reported earlier today to have lost her Banana Island mansion which was seized by AMCON.

According to the reports, the mansion was seized because of an unserviced loan.

There are reports that media queen, Toke Makinwa’s mansion which was alleged gifted to her by her sugar daddy has been seized by the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON).

The house, which is located at the exclusive Banana Island area of Lagos is reported to have been taken over by the debt agency over the alleged owner’s inability to pay an unserviced loan.

Since the news broke on Twitter, the social media app has been wilding out over the alleged house seizure.

See some reactions:

So it’s Festus Fadeyi! Interesting. I remember his children called out Toke Makinwa few years ago to leave their father alone. That the man was spending a lot of money on her while being heavily indebted to Skye Bank. Kai. Men are Scum. — Sola (@Advsola) July 27, 2020

Toke Makinwa trying to check into the seized apartment to confirm the news.pic.twitter.com/qbDCiHqybV — Premier (@SodiqTade) July 27, 2020

Which of your daddies bought house for Toke Makinwa on credit and now AMCON has repossessed the house? — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) July 27, 2020

Ife ati imole to Toke makinwa in this trying times. — Geisha (@jumiliciouz) July 27, 2020

Toke Makinwa always enter the news for wrong reasons — Adedamola (@da_moxy) July 27, 2020

