Beyonce Gissele Knowles Carter has had her upcoming album leaked and a video from the album has seen Beyonce wearing “Ankara” and doing the popular Zanku dance.

Nigerians have reacted to the video of a track from the American Legendary singer’s upcoming Visula album has the mother of one dancing Zanku and effortlessly.

The way the singer danced Zanku flawlessly and effortlessly in the video of the track named “Already” from the album has put Nigerians into anticipating the release of the album.

Beyonce featured Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale in the track.

Watch the leaked video

just in case you haven’t seen beyoncé hit the cleanest zanku pic.twitter.com/8dj5jcnQgW — trigger warning ❦ (@novelluh) July 25, 2020

The origins of zanku, now famously attributed to the rapper known as Zlatan Ibile, is tied to a multi-level, street culture — which the blanket Nigerian popular culture has always borrowed from.

However, reacting to the video, Nigerians and Ghanaians have taken to social media to express shock and “aww” over it.

See some reactions below…

The fact Beyoncé can zanku better than me is upsetting me and my home girls — Golden Brown Dodo (@siainstyle) July 25, 2020

Beyoncé danced zanku, I can’t breath 😭, She ate it — Igbo Wolf (@TheIgboWolf) July 24, 2020

Beyonce hit the best zanku/gbese in all the earth. Periodt!! — Ada Daddy😊 (@Marys_lair) July 25, 2020

Queen Beyoncé wearing Ankara and dancing Zanku. It’s only a matter of time before she opens a Nigerian/African restaurant. @Beyonce call me. — Tobi (@TheTobiSmith) July 25, 2020

zlatan better tell beyoncé thank you because the zanku era was coming to an end lol — trigger warning ❦ (@novelluh) July 25, 2020

