Nigerians most especially the opposite sex are not taking it easy with Sharon Godwin, a social media user who posted on her wall how any man who lets a woman pay her own bills has no shame. Sharon with the username @AlumBaeOfficial who seems to be an influencer with her pretty huge number of followers has declared any man who allows his woman to pay for anything gets as being shameless.

Since she posted this, Nigerians on Twitter who has seen her post did not take it lightly with her. Even the females disagreed with her. Several replies to her post indicate that the young girl has made a big blunder and a mess of herself.

Here are some of the replies:

Oni Tunde Temitope replied her:

ur husband/bf must be really trying. Imagine marrying a woman that can not even buy table spoon. Imagine marrying a broke mental woman, imagine a real greedy and liability woman, imagine marrying a woman that doesn’t knw where to support a man. Grace is not just balance 4 sm pple.

Reeny’s Reply:

If you go out with a man and you have enough money to spare and you consistently want him to pay over and over again,You are a disgrace to the new generation of women seeking to be seen and heard. Ohwochioma’s reply: Y can’t u Bill ur father d same way u Bill him…nonsense …be wanting a guy dat earns 6 figures wen u don’t earn 3 figures ..u think if guys start dating developed and world changing women …u think say u get chance of being noticed..mtchww Kyla Samuel Forbes’s reply: Really? Why can’t women pay, please? Is there any rule that states that a man has to shoulder every responsibility?

Here is the Tweet:

Any man who let’s a woman pay for something has no shame! — Sharon Godwin👅💦 (@AlumBaeOfficial) July 14, 2020

