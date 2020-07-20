The acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, appeared to have passed out on Monday during an investigative hearing at the National Assembly.

Pondei collapsed where he was seated as members of the House Committee on NDDC grilled him. The committee had grilled him for about 45 minutes before he became unresponsive.

Pondei has been rushed out of the Conference Room 231, venue of the investigative hearing on illegal spending and mismanagement of funds in the commission.

See video below ;

Pandemonium as the NDDC acting MD has what appears like a heart attack during the investigation #bbnaija2020 #laycon #bbnlockdown pic.twitter.com/f5djftSlHF — AbbyVivienda (@abydarl) July 20, 2020

However, Nigerians on social media claim he faked it because he couldn’t answer the questions.

See reactions below ;

Who is watching the House probe of NDDC????

They asked the MD how he has spent close to 73 billion in how many months and this dude legit fake fainted on TV.

Our country is a fucking carnival. — Dwin, The Stoic (@DwinTheStoic) July 20, 2020

BREAKING: Acting MD NDDC, Pondei went unconscious and almost fainted during #NDDCProbe. 😂 Akpabio don "koba" this guy, he can't process that lies and cover-up. pic.twitter.com/1PRGYpvWzY — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) July 20, 2020

Stay with us and answer your questions sir 🤣 🤣🤣🤣#NDDCProbe pic.twitter.com/ZPoaZC8ROM — Slim Smart Sammie (@SlimSmartSammi2) July 20, 2020

#When they were embezzling billions on Naira meant for the development of Niger Delta, they didn't slump. Now they are asking them to provide answers to why they stole the money, they are faking slumping/fainting. 1.3 billion stolen in the name of palliative #NDDCProbe — Uche Darksam Igwe🇳🇬 (@uchedarksam) July 20, 2020

Oga when you faint and finish you’d wake up and answer question. Idiot #NDDCProbe — Count-Of-OkereUrhobo (@OnasGee02) July 20, 2020

