Earlier today, Ned Nwoko, a Nigerian businessman and husband to popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels revealed that he married all his wives as virgins.

In an interview with Sunday Punch Nwoko gave an in-depth account of his life, ranging from business, politics, travels, family, and more. Ned revealed how Regina Daniels and her family were at his house in Delta for the first time on a tour and she caught his attention due to her decency.

During the interview, he revealed that he married all his wives, including Regina Daniels as virgins. Well, Nigerians are having a field day after the interview. See some of their reactions below.

HOT NOW