Former BBNaija housemate turn reality star, Nina has welcomed a son with her husband Tony in the United States.

The excited father who shared news of their baby’s arrival on Instagram, disclosed that they named their son Denzel Kelechukwu.

Tony wrote;

“Sometimes the smallest things take up the whole room in our heart. Look who dropped in, our bundle of joy has arrived….DENZEL KELECHUKWU A. I love you son”

Recall that Nina got married earlier in the year back in February in a very private wedding ceremony in Imo state.

She also showed off her baby bump some months back where she complained about getting fat.

Congratulations to her.

