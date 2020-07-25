Following the hike in licensing fees by Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) for operators of courier services in the country, Nigerians have taken to social media to share their experiences with the services of the NIPOST.

Twitter users revealed how officials of the country’s courier service tamper with parcels and ultimately steal their items.

Twittet user identified as Morris_Monye initiated the conversation by saying: “So NIPOST officials steal people’s chocolate to eat?”

The question was an open floor for other users who shared different experience but one got the most attention. According to Othamms, an Iphone sent from the US through the Nipost was tampered with and the phone was replaced by a chuck of stone.

“I remember , how they replaced iPhone with stone ,leave the charger and eyepiece . Mad people Lemme check if I still have the picture I sent you then“

