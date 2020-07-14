Adeherself does not seem to be getting out of trouble anytime soon as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has urged an Ikeja Special Offences Court to deny popular social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale (Adeherself), bail.

The EFCC lead prosecuting counsel, Mr. Samuel Daji, made the plea on Monday during Adewale’s bail hearing on a charge of possession of fraudulent documents.

“I urge the court to refuse the bail of the defendant and order accelerated hearing,” Daji said.

Earlier, the defense counsel, Mr. Tunde Salami, had applied to the court to grant bail on liberal terms to Adewale who had been remanded in EFCC’s custody since July 7.

, Justice Sherifat Solebo, adjourned the case till Wednesday for ruling on the bail application following the submissions of the defense and prosecuting counsel

Adeherself was arrested for the possession of a fraudulent document following intelligence reports received by the EFCC on the activities of some young men allegedly involved in internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos.

They were reported to be living larger than their perceived means of livelihood.

According to the EFCC, Adewale had on June 15, with the intent to defraud, had in her possession a fraudulent document entitled “WhatsApp.”

“The offense violates Section 318 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011,” Daji had said.

HOT NOW