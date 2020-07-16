Yoruba actress and mother of two, Mosun Filani Oduoye in a recent post on social media has shed off some weight after being constantly attacked for being fat.

Mosun Filani revealed she took matters into her hands and decided to shed some weight after she was being tagged fat.

Sharing new photos of herself on Instagram, the actress cum business woman, Mosun Filani revealed how she always got mocked by her fashion designer who always blames her big size for every mistake on the dresses made for her.

“No woman wants to be called fat…. But I was always and constantly called fat, even by one fashion designer who took so much money from me and couldn’t deliver…. Instead of her to be sorry, she blamed it on my size and called me bloated. Then I took charge of my size and shed it…

Am now 78kg as at today.”

