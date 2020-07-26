Popular Nollywood actress, Aisha Lawal has finally revealed the identity of her little daughter in a video she shared on Instagram. Recall that on the 29th of November, 2018, the talented movie star announced the birth of her daughter on her Instagram page.

In the new video the single mum posted, she was seen driving her daughter and two other children. Aisha who was listening to a Christian song briefly recorded her pretty little girl’s face.

The 30-year-old captioned the video “Sunday morning cruise with my goons”

Although the actress did not disclose the little girl in the video is her daughter, her fans in the comment section who have met the baby reacted to the video by praising Aisha’s daughter.