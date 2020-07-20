Yoruba Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa shared an emotional video of herself shedding hot tears on her instagram page after her mum and siblings gave her a shocking birthday surprise.

The popular actress who clocked 37 years today was seen crying and lamenting in the video while kneeling down in praise worship. From her caption, it can be deduced that she was overwhelmed by the birthday surprise her mum and siblings organized for her.

Dayo was seen shedding tears of joy as she kneels down and celebrates with christian songs appreciating God for his mercy and keeping her alive to witness her birthday.

She expressed profound love to her mum and siblings appreciating them for making her day worthwhile.

Her caption reads “Thank you for a new birth .. So my mum & siblings got me uncensored this morning.. Just the way I wish to start my day. I love you all.

