Former beauty queen, Dabota Lawson in a latest statement said rhat it is not everything that happens in one’s life that is a spiritual battle or ancestral curse as she stated that therapists can solve much.

Dabota Lawson in a post she shared on social media advised Nigerians to seek therapists which she says will do them a lot of good.

She wrote: “If only people knew how important it is to see a therapist once in a while. Nigerians especially disregard the importance of therapists. sometimes trauma from childhood, teenage and the early stages of your adulthood can really affect you.

Some people don’t even understand why a particular word when used in reference to them triggers ill feelings.

sometimes you don’t even understand why your efforts are not leading to elevation, why you’re constantly being rejected.

“You can’t understand why certain things are happening the way they are. A good therapist will really do a lot of good for you. Therapists are not for mad people only. Not everything is a spiritual battle or ancestral curse.

A repetitive pattern in your family history that no one addresses will continue to affect future generations. Small character changes can go a long way.”

HOT NOW