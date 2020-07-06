One of the sons of Oba Abiodun Idowu Oniru, the late Oniru of Iruland who died in 2019 and brother to popular Nigerian OAP, Toolz Oniru is seen in a video making the rounds on social media being attacked by men who wore a uniform with security inscribed at the back just by Oniru estate.

Though what caused the altercation is still quite foggy as of this moment, one of the “security” men however, was heard saying that he came to attack them.

Tijani was subsequently pushed out of the gate. A Twitter user @harleem360 who shared the video and also tagged Lagos government authorities in his tweet, wrote,

Hmmm ..World War 2 in oniru The boys of the new oba of Oniru assaulting Tijani Oniru (son of former oba) ..All these is not necessary …[email protected] @jidesanwoolu @Mr_JAGss #oniru #lagos

Abimbola BraNig Peters also wrote on Facebook;

This is sad, pathetic, cruel, disheartening, heartbroken and Shameful. If you have any business around Oniru Estate in the next few weeks, just be careful because the person being rough handled in this video is Prince Tijani Oniru (TJ) cousin to the current oba of Iruland, oba Gbolahan Lawal

