Actor Obi Czer has called out veteran actor Richard Mofe Damijo popularly known as RMD as he accused him of killing the Nigerian movie industry known as Nollywood.

Obi Czer, who disclosed he loved RMD as a kid said that he got to find out that the veteran actor is among those who prevented new actors from getting better pay in the industry.

He wrote on Facebook: “I love this man when I was growing up as a kid but after joining Nollywood and standing up for what was right in Nollywood I found out that this man was among the architects who killed Nollywood, RMD was collecting mere 250K-400K just to be in movies, he might say he’s doing it for passion because he loves acting but he was killing the industry with such salary when he was meant to be collecting 5,000,000 per movie. If RMD collects 250K-400K per movie then tell me how much a lower actor will collect per movie? He killed Nollywood in the name of passion instead of Business”.

