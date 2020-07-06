It looks like Nigerian artiste and DMW label boss, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido was very serious when he said he was going offline.

After Davido dumped his social media account (Instagram specifically) for over a month, Nigerians have taken to his comment section to cry out and call for his return.

The last time Davido posted via his Instagram page was on the 3rd of June, where he posted about changing his phone number.

Ever since then he has not dropped any post, although the likes of Cubana Chief priest and others have shared videos of the artiste at some points.

It is believed that Davido will return to social media anytime this month as he is suppose to release his album ‘A Better Time.’

