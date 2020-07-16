Offset gifted his 2-year-old daughter Kulture, a Hermes Birkin bag which costs a whopping $16,250 (N6m) for her birthday. In a video clip the rapper shared on his Instagram page recently, he doted over his adorable daughter as he gave her the rare and pricey bag, while his wife Cardi B recorded.

‘Wow, it’s pretty, it’s pretty. ‘Look, this is yours mama, wow, see you beautiful baby, it’s your Birkin!‘ Offset said.

In the clip, Offset donned a white top with black pants and a black cap while the toddler wore a pink ruffled dress with a tiara and butterfly wings as her dad presented her with the expensive pink purse.

The Migos artist captioned the post,

‘Late is better then never I Birkin my baby.‘

Watch the video below…

HOT NOW