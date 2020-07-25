Estranged husband of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, Olakunle Churchill seems to have cast a shade at the sexy screen diva as he celebrates Rosy Meurer for being loyal

It’s no longer news that Olakunle Churchill and Tonto Dikeh have not been able to mend their relationship ever since they broke up and it seems their war of words will continue in the next coming days.

Olakunle Churchill who have been consistent in showing his displeasure on the upbringing of his son Andre whom he had with Tonto Dikeh took to his official Instagram Page to celebrate sexy model, Rosy Meurer.

The millionaire entrepreneur made sure his message was sent to all those concerned especially Tonto Dikeh as he noted how important loyalty is.

Sharing a picture of himself alongside Rosy Meurer, Olakunle Churchill wrote:

“Loyalty is important in both business and our personal lives. 🥂”

