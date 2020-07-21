Nollywood actress and producer, Omoni Oboli has taken to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Nnamdi Oboli as he turns 50 today, July 21st. Omoni shared an adorable video of her husband dancing with her and their three sons; Tobe, Gozi and Chidi. She then wrote him a birthday message saying;
“It’s 2am and we are still dancing! God has been our rock!
Happy 50th birthday dancing king @nnamdioboli 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻
Love you to infinity and beyond 😍😍😍
It’s safe to say he won us all hands down! Or maybe we didn’t want to outshine the birthday boy! 😜🙈#Happy50thBirthdayNnamdi
PS: I will be posting a lot today!!! Sorry not sorry 🤣
It’s our King’s 50th birthday! We scatter social media! 💥💥💥”
Watch the dance video below…
