Reno Omokri has once again shared his marriage nuggets with regards to how a man should perceive his wife after tying the knot. Taking to his official Twitter account, the political critic said, once a woman gets married to a man, they both become equal.

Writing further, Omokri said that while the man is the head of his home, it does not make his wife a subject neither does it mean that she is lower than him.

In his words; “Dear men, Once you marry a woman, she becomes your equal, not your subject. You are the head. But that does not make her lower than you. It just means that you, as husband, are the first between equals. Your wife belongs beside you, not behind you.”

Dear men, Once you marry a woman, she becomes your equal, not your subject. You are the head. But that does not make her lower than you. It just means that you, as husband, are the first between equals. Your wife belongs beside you, not behind you#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 21, 2020

HOT NOW