Popular Nigerian actor and businessman Mike Godson in new post says no hard working man gives a woman 24 hours of his time.

He advised women to turn deaf ears to jobless men that make them feel deprived of love because their man does not give them 24hours of husband time.

The actor who hails from Imo state stated that no hardworking man will give a woman 24hours of his time.

He wrote;

“No hard working man gives a woman 24 hours of his time. Don’t let jobless people make you feel your man don’t Love you!”

