Nigerian Billionaire and business mogul, Femi Otedola on Sunday hosted his daughters, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy and Temi – alongside musician, Mr Eazi, in his London home.

Otedola, DJ Cuppy, Temi, Mr Eazi have all been in the United Kingdom since the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The former Forte Oil owner shared a video of their time together on Saturday on Instagram. In the video, all four of them observe social distancing in their sitting position with face masks on, although the subject of their conversation could not be detected.

“Look who came to visit me yesterday! 👀 @temiotedola @mreazi @cuppymusic,” he captioned it.

HOT NOW