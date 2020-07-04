2018 Big Brother Naija first runner up Cynthia Nwadiora, better known as Cee-C in a recent statement teased popular Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor on Instagram.

Recall that the duo sparked dating rumors in March after Cee-C uploaded some romantic photos of them in a bid to promote her clothing line on Instagram.

Well, on Friday, Cee-C took to her Instagram page where she posted a photo a conversation she had with her dad which reads;

“Dad: Cynthia all these people they are saying you are dating on social media when you obviously didn’t have anything other than work with them, you need to say something about it, because it will chase the real ones, they will think you are no longer in the market.”

Me: Daddy which market exactly, Balogun or computer village??

Y’all have a great weekend!”

Reacting to the post, Mawuli Gavor took to the comment section and he posted laughing emojis.

After seeing Mawuli’s comment, Cee-C teased the actor, calling him a ‘special Ghanaian Jollof and our national cake’

