Fans have taken to social media to celebrate pop musician, Wizkid, on his 30th birthday. The award-winning singer was born on the 16th of July, 1990 in Surulere, Lagos.

His fans who are popularly referred to as ”Wizkid FC” have been sending wishes via social media even before the birthday and currently, there are four Wizkid related trends in the top 5 trends on Micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Fans have taken to Twitter to praise the singer. Find their thoughts below.

Happy birthday @wizkidayo. God bless your new age #WizkidAt30 — DJ Neptune #NoBody (@deejayneptune) July 16, 2020

Happy Birthday Wizkid, Wiz-king, Wiz Legend. Starboy Machala!!! #WizkidAt30 We pray to have your kind of grace. God bless you king @wizkidayo pic.twitter.com/qsuhUmBFEC — DREYLO▫️ (@RealDreylo) July 16, 2020

Damn!! Our Superstar Is 30 Today!! Living legend #WizkidAt30 — BAD BOY TIMZ (@Badboytimz) July 15, 2020

Happy birthday WIZKID !!!! Omo Nla !!!! @wizkidayo Bless up #WizkidAt30 — Okiki (@djkaywise) July 16, 2020

That 20 year old sensation that thrilled us and light up our teenage is 30 today but man hasn't aged physically at all, baby boy for life.#WizkidAt30 pic.twitter.com/SEiTLgtXN7 — ZEUS (@itzbasito) July 15, 2020

The singer also recently disclosed that he’ll be making his last album with the moniker ‘Wizkid’ and this led fans to believe the age which he’s attained would not really be suitable for his stage name thus the need for a change, perhaps to ”Wiz-man”.

After Made in Lagos! I’m giving y’all one last album as Wizkid . — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 24, 2019

HOT NOW