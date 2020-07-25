Ozo and Nengi, the reality show’s favorite housemates seem to have officially jumped on the relationship train.

The controversial love triangle between Big Brother Naija housemates Ozo, Nengi, and Dora has been the talk of on the lips of viewers of the 2020 episode of the reality show and at last, Nengi seems to have been able to gain Ozo’s attention.

As the housemates were lounging this afternoon, Ozo took to the center of the living room and began dancing. Nengi later joined him and in and to the housemate’s delight, they started grinding on each other.

