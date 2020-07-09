A pastor’s daughter took to her social media page to share how she got pregnant out of wedlock in the most creative way.

In the TikTok video with Simi Duduke playing at the background, the pastor’s daughter took her followers from when she got pregnant, the stigmatization and shame she had to go through, having her son and all the successes she enjoyed up till he turned 10-year-old.

She shared;

Hmm did you hear? Pastor’s daughter got pregnant out of wedlock

Can you imagine? That one! Her life is over just like that

A bouncing baby boy was born 9 months later Graduated High school with distinction 2 years later

Graduated with 1st degree a few years after that Relocated to a new country for further studies

Graduated with 2nd Degree 2 years later… Got accepted into a 3rd program..

Son turned 10!!!

ALL BY GOD’S GRACE!!!

Watch the video she shared below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laila Ijeoma (@lailaijeoma) on Jul 9, 2020 at 11:50am PDT

HOT NOW